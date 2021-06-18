PSG Increase Pogba Interest

  1. Home
Published June 18th, 2021 - 02:40 GMT
The Ligue 1 side are upping their attempts to recruit the Manchester United midfielder (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are making renewed attempts to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Le Parisien.

Having signing Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Liverpool, PSG are continuing to reshape their midfielder and want France international Pogba as the star of the show.

They reportedly have a good relationship with Pgba's agent, Mino Raiola, which could help them lure Pogba to Ligue 1 - however whether Man Utd are keen to let one of their main stars go is another matter.

