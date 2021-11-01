PSG Interested in Brozovic

Paris Saint-Germain are linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The Parisians plan to get the Croatia international who will become a free agent next summer unless he signs a new deal with the Italian champions.

Inter are trying to convince Brozovic to commit to new terms, but he could be tempted if PSG come knocking.

The midfielder has 25 goals and 34 assists in 256 matches with the Nerazzurri in all competitions so far.

He represented the Croatian national football team 68 times and has 7 goals to his name.