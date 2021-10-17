PSG Interested in Lewandowski & Haaland

Le 10 Sport is reporting that Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are on top of Paris Saint-Germain's transfer shortlist for 2022.

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to leaving the French club once his contract expires next summer amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

PSG have lined up the Bayern Munich striker and the Borussia Dortmund forward as possible replacements, Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is under consideration as well.

Lewandowski is keen on moving to Manchester City according to reports, while Haaland will be available for a cut down price of €75 million in the summer making him a primary target for elite clubs in Europe.