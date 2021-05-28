PSG Make €60m Achraf Hakimi Offer

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth around €60 million (£52m/$73m) for Inter star Achraf Hakimi , reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Negotiations have progressed rapidly as the midfielder nears a move to the French capital.

Achraf Hakimi likely to be sacrificed

Achraf Hakimi played an important part in Inter Milan's Serie A win this season, and became one of their best stars along with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

The moroccan internationl seems on the verge of leaving to help ease debts that hit Inter hard during the pandemic.