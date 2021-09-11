PSG to Make Another Mbappe Contract Offer

  1. Home
Published September 11th, 2021 - 07:43 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain are set to make another attempt to convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay at Parc des Princes, according to ABC.

The 22-year-old striker has already rejected several offers from PSG and reports claim that the latest had a total of €80 million per season for five years.

The French giants will offer the young star a new contract in the coming weeks to prevent him from leaving for Real Madrid for free at the end of the season.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017 before sealing a permanent move for a reported €145 million plus €35 million in add-ons the following year.

