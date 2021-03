Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is back on Paris Saint-Germain’s list of transfer targets.

Foot Mercato claims PSG officials, headed by Leonardo, have sounded out the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Contact was made recently and Pogba is open to the prospect of a move to the French capital.

The PSG midfield is well stocked, and Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye could be moved on to make space.