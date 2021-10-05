PSG Monitoring Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Lorenzo Insigne's situation at Napoli, according to Le 10 Sport.

The 30-year-old is tied to the Italian club until June 2022 and is yet to indicate that he wants to sign a new deal.

PSG and other interested clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the forward next January.

He played an important part in Italy's run to claim the Euro 2020 title last summer.

Napoli's Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A between Napoli and Cagliari on September 26, 2021 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)