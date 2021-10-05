  1. Home
PSG Monitoring Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne

Published October 5th, 2021 - 08:56 GMT
Lorenzo Insigne (Photo: AFP)
Lorenzo Insigne (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Lorenzo Insigne's situation at Napoli, according to Le 10 Sport.

The 30-year-old is tied to the Italian club until June 2022 and is yet to indicate that he wants to sign a new deal.

PSG and other interested clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the forward next January.

He played an important part in Italy's run to claim the Euro 2020 title last summer.

Insigne (Photo: AFP)

Napoli's Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A between Napoli and Cagliari on September 26, 2021 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)

