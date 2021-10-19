PSG to Move for Salah if Mbappe Decides to Leave

Le 10 Sport has reported that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is still on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

The Egypt international is currently negotiating a new deal with the Reds, and is demanding £500,000-a-week according to reports.

PSG are preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe who will likely move to Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 giants will be looking for a suitable replacement and Salah fits the bill.

The 29-year-old star scored a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.