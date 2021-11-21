  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG No Longer Interested in Haaland

PSG No Longer Interested in Haaland

Published November 21st, 2021 - 02:55 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

El Nacional has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are no longer interested in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe who is set to leave the club for free at the end of the current season.

PSG have identified Haaland as a proper replacement according to previous reports.

However, the club has reportedly turned its attention towards Dusan Vlahovic who is excelling at Fiorentina.

The Serbian star could be signed for around €80 million in January.

Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland shouts from the technical area during the UEFA Champions League, Group C, football match BVB Borussia Dortmund V Ajax Amsterdam in Dortmund, western Germany on November 3, 2021 (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

Tags:Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundParis Saint-GermainKylian MbappeDusan VlahovicFiorentina

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...