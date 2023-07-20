PSG offer Mbappe a staggering €1 billion deal

Paris Saint-Germain are still hoping to convince Kylian Mbappe of signing a new deal.

The 24-year-old will become a free agent come this time next year, with offers coming his way from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Real are reportedly readying a €840 million deal for the Frenchman.

PSG realize that finding a proper replacement for the striker will be quite difficult and are therefore desperate to keep him.

Defensa Central says that the Ligue 1 champions are planning to offer Mbappe a new long-term deal for 10 or 11 years worth a staggering €1 billion.

The club has given the player an ultimatum until the end of July, either he renews his deal or be sold this summer.