PSG Owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi Meets Roma Representatives

Published May 21st, 2019 - 02:13 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly met with representatives of Roma amidst rumors of a potential takeover, according to Adnkronos.

The wealthy investor is reportedly unhappy with PSG's lack of progress in challenging for the Champions League and is losing patience with the Ligue 1 outfit as he begins to consider other options.

At this stage, there is thought to be some distance between Al-Khelaifi's valuation of Roma and the would-be sellers', however.

