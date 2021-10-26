PSG Pushing for Aguero-Icardi Swap Deal

El Nacional has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are pushing for a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero.

The PSG forward is not on the best of terms with Lionel Messi who moved to the club last summer.

The former Inter Milan captain has also spent most of the current season on the bench and is now down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi is eager to play alongside his friend Aguero at club level and Icardi could be sacrificed in order to fulfill Leo's wishes.

Barca are reportedly tempted to get the striker and a deal could be struck as soon as next January.

Icardi is tied to PSG until the summer of 2024, while Aguero's contract with Barcelona is set to expire on June 30, 2023.