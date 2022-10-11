  1. Home
  3. PSG Ready to Pay Release Clause for Leao

Published October 11th, 2022 - 12:32 GMT
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates his team victory during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 8, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates his team victory during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 8, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

PSG continue to look at options to bolster their attack. AC Milan and Portuguese star, Rafael Leao, is on Luis Campos' radar and the French club look ready to pay out his release clause of €150 million to bring him to Paris, reports Media Foot.

PSG looking to sign Marcus Rashford

As per Media Foot, PSG will go after Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford in the winter transfer window.

Rashord was reportedly monitored by PSG at the request of Kylian Mbappe who wants the English winger in Paris.

Manchester United are yet to renew Rashford's contract which expires in 2023, and PSG will be looking to sign him in January for a small fee.

