PSG Ready to Sell Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Neymar da Silva leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer, according to L’Equipe.

The Brazilian's stay at the Parc des Princes could reach its end in the coming weeks following Kylian Mbappe's renewal.

Neymar wants to stay in the French capital, but offloading him due to his high wages seems to be the best option for the Parisians.

The French club will be facing difficulties for sure in finding a club that is willing to take the 30-year-old.

The striker's current contract with PSG still has three more years until its expiry date.