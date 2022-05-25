  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG Ready to Sell Neymar

PSG Ready to Sell Neymar

Published May 25th, 2022 - 10:02 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Neymar da Silva leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer, according to L’Equipe.

The Brazilian's stay at the Parc des Princes could reach its end in the coming weeks following Kylian Mbappe's renewal.

Neymar wants to stay in the French capital, but offloading him due to his high wages seems to be the best option for the Parisians.

The French club will be facing difficulties for sure in finding a club that is willing to take the 30-year-old.

The striker's current contract with PSG still has three more years until its expiry date.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tags:PSGParis Saint-GermainKylian MbappeNeymar da Silva

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...