PSG, Real Madrid & Inter Monitoring Lingard

Published April 12th, 2021 - 12:31 GMT
European giants set sights on Man Utd loanee (Photo: AFP)
European giants set sights on Man Utd loanee (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter are monitoring Jesse Lingard's progress at West Ham - according to ESPN.

All three clubs have been alerted to the 28-year-old's potential availability after seeing him rediscover his best form on loan at the London Stadium from Manchester United.

West Ham want to arrange a permanent contract for Lingard, who still has a year left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, but he could also have the option to take up a new challenge abroad.

