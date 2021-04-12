PSG, Real Madrid & Inter Monitoring Lingard

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter are monitoring Jesse Lingard's progress at West Ham - according to ESPN.

All three clubs have been alerted to the 28-year-old's potential availability after seeing him rediscover his best form on loan at the London Stadium from Manchester United.

West Ham want to arrange a permanent contract for Lingard, who still has a year left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, but he could also have the option to take up a new challenge abroad.