  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG Reignite Interest in Ronaldo

PSG Reignite Interest in Ronaldo

Published March 11th, 2021 - 05:40 GMT
Ligue 1 giants want Messi or Ronaldo if Mbappe leaves (Photo: AFP)
Ligue 1 giants want Messi or Ronaldo if Mbappe leaves (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo following Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, according to Le Parisien.

It is claimed Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Jorge Mendes have a strong relationship and keep in touch regularly, even when Ronaldo isn't on the agenda.

PSG want Kylian Mbappe to pledge his future to the club but if he decides to leave, they want either Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as his replacement.

Tags:Cristiano RonaldoJuventusNasser Al-KhelaifiPSGKylian MbappeParis Saint-Germain

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...