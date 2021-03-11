PSG Reignite Interest in Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo following Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, according to Le Parisien.

It is claimed Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Jorge Mendes have a strong relationship and keep in touch regularly, even when Ronaldo isn't on the agenda.

PSG want Kylian Mbappe to pledge his future to the club but if he decides to leave, they want either Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as his replacement.