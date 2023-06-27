PSG set asking price from Kylian Mbappe

Le Parisien has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain is ready to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions informed the player's entourage that they have ruled out triggering the 12 month option in his contract.

PSG officials have decided to offload the 24-year-old in the upcoming transfer window as the club awaits a quick decision from Kylian's agent and mother, Fayza Lamari about her son's next destination.

An asking price of €200 million has also been set for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid remain the favorites in the pursuit of Mbappe, but Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all monitoring the situation.