PSG Set to Offer Mbappe €225m Contract

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer their star Kylian Mbappe a contract worth €225 million to remain at the club.

The 22-year-old's current deal is set to expire next summer.

The striker is Real Madrid's main target and was linked with the Spanish giants since the days of former coach Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe is yet to announce his stance on renewing with PSG, though there's hope in the French captial that the new offer will tempt the player.

El Chiringuito has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants will give the striker €45 million net per season, which amounts to €225 million.