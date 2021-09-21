  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG Star Messi Ruled Out of Metz Clash Due to Injury

PSG Star Messi Ruled Out of Metz Clash Due to Injury

Published September 21st, 2021 - 01:27 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Lionel Messi has suffered an injury that could cause Paris Saint-Germain headache ahead of next week's encounter against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old was taken off in the 76th minute as PSG claimed a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in Ligue 1.

The Argentine star seemed unhappy with the substitution and coach Mauricio Pochettino had to explain his decision afterwards.

PSG said through their website: "Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone.

"A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours."

The striker is set to be rested and will not feature against FC Metz on Wednesday.

Messi (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) leaves the pitch after chatting with Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Tags:lionel MessiPSGMauricio PochettinoParis Saint-GermainFC MetzLigue 1Manchester CityUEFA Champions LeagueOlympique LyonnaisLyon

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...