PSG Star Messi Ruled Out of Metz Clash Due to Injury

Lionel Messi has suffered an injury that could cause Paris Saint-Germain headache ahead of next week's encounter against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old was taken off in the 76th minute as PSG claimed a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in Ligue 1.

The Argentine star seemed unhappy with the substitution and coach Mauricio Pochettino had to explain his decision afterwards.

PSG said through their website: "Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone.

"A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours."

The striker is set to be rested and will not feature against FC Metz on Wednesday.