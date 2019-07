Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of Youcef Atal, according to Le Parisien.

Dani Alves' departure has left a hole on the right side of PSG's defence, and not all at the club are convinced by Thomas Meunier, who has just one year left on his contract.

23-year-old Atal scored an impressive six goals in Ligue 1 last season for Nice, playing either as a right-back or on the right wing.