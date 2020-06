Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain - according to Le 10 Sport.

The French champions are prepared to submit a €30 million (£27m/$33m) offer for the 22-year-old when the transfer market reopens.

However, Milan are likely to hold out for a higher fee for Bennacer, who has enjoyed a strong first season at San Siro following his move Empoli last summer.