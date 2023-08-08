PSG turn down chance to sign Ansu Fati

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2023 - 01:30 GMT
Ansu Fati #10 of FC Barcelona holds the ball at the end of a preseason friendly match against AC Milan during the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour at Allegiant Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. FC Barcelona defeated AC Milan 1-0. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Ansu Fati #10 of FC Barcelona holds the ball at the end of a preseason friendly match against AC Milan during the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour at Allegiant Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. FC Barcelona defeated AC Milan 1-0. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down the chance to bring in Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, as per RMC.

The 20-year-old has been offered to the Ligue 1 champions in recent days.

However, PSG are not interested in the player and are seeking alternatives.

Fati is yet to establish himself at Barca but could get his chance under Xavi Hernandez in the new season.

Ousmane Dembele seems to be heading to PSG which leaves the door open to Fati to play a key role in Barcelona.

PSG on their part are considering a move for Lyon winger Bradley Barcola.

