PSG want Bernardo Silva to replace Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as they seek a suitable replacement to Lionel Messi.

Messi is apparently on his way out of the club, and PSG are expected to enter the market in search for a new striker.

GOAL claims that Silva has become PSG's top target for the upcoming transfer market.

The Portuguese star has long been open about his desire to leave City for a new challenge, although a move never truly materialized.

The 28-year-old had an agreement with PSG last summer, but he eventually stayed at the Etihad Stadium.

The attacking midfielder has excelled in the past at Ligue 1 during his time with Monaco and could find himself in France yet again next season.