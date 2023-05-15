PSG want Bernardo Silva to replace Lionel Messi

  1. Home
Published May 15th, 2023 - 08:02 GMT
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as they seek a suitable replacement to Lionel Messi.

Messi is apparently on his way out of the club, and PSG are expected to enter the market in search for a new striker. 

GOAL claims that Silva has become PSG's top target for the upcoming transfer market.

The Portuguese star has long been open about his desire to leave City for a new challenge, although a move never truly materialized.

The 28-year-old had an agreement with PSG last summer, but he eventually stayed at the Etihad Stadium.

The attacking midfielder has excelled in the past at Ligue 1 during his time with Monaco and could find himself in France yet again next season.

Tags:Bernardo Silvalionel MessiManchester CityParis Saint-Germain

