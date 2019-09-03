PSG Wanted €300m for Neymar

The Ligue 1 club believed Barcelona could not meet their demands

Paris Saint-Germain wanted an offer of around €300 million (£273m/$328m) for Neymar, reports La Parisien.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi called the locker room to assure them Neymar was unlikely to leave, saying that while he would be permitted to depart, it would only be for a massive offer, exceeding what the club paid for him.

Al-Khelaifi was confident Barcelona did not have the financial means to meet his demands, and thus would keep the Brazil star in Paris for this season.