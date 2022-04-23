PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title

PSG secured a record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 title on Saturday, drawing level with Saint-Etienne, despite being held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Lens.

Lionel Messi looked to have curled in a fine winner in the 68th minute, but Lens dampened the already muted title party at the Parc des Princes through Corentin Jean with two minutes left.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining.

AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after opening the scoring with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lens (RCL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)