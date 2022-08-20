Pulisic Set to Snub Manchester United in Bid for UCL Football

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is set to snub offers from Manchester United in a bid to secure himself Champions League football next season. The American would prefer to stay at Chelsea, but if that is not possible aims to sign for a side competing in the Champions League.

United had offered to take the winger on loan, but the Blues preference is to sell.

United pursuit cooled as they secured the services of Casemiro and now they are looking at other targets, Cody Gakpo and Antony.

Manchester United not giving up on Frenkie de Jong yet

Despite the arrival of Casemiro to Old Trafford, Manchester United are not giving up hope of landing number one target Frenkie de Jong. Reports suggest the club are ready to take their summer spending in excess of £300 million this window, with moves for De Jong, Antony and Cody Gakpo all still on the table.