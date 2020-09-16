Qatar’s Asian Cup Champion Almoez to Join GA Live

Asian Cup and QNB Stars League champion Almoez Ali will appear on Generation Amazing (GA)’s Instagram Live today, as the human and social legacy program marks 22 consecutive weeks of Live sessions.

The Qatar National Team and Al Duhail striker made history last year with the Qatar team, scoring a spectacular overhead kick against Japan to help his team to a 3-1 victory in the final of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to lift the trophy for his country for the first time.

Almoez Ali broke the record for the most goals scored in the tournament and was awarded the 2019 Asian Cup Golden Boot Award. The 24-year-old striker experienced another triumph this year as he helped his team Al Duhail win the QNB Stars League title.

Almoez Ali will go live with GA from 4pm Doha time today in what will mark GA’s 22nd week of online streams during the pandemic to help audiences at home stay connected, active and inspired. The star will talk about his career successes so far as well as using sporting values in times of adversity.

In the lead up to the Live segment, Moza al-Mohannadi, GA’s Marketing & Communications Director, said, “We are delighted to be hosting a Qatari record-breaker and Asian Cup winner in Almoez Ali, a young player who inspired the nation during the team’s successful Asian run last year. We look forward to having him on our Live session this week as he is a role model to the next generation and will highlight just what it takes to be a success, both on and off the pitch.”

In last week’s Instagram Live sessions, Al Gharafa and Mexico national team star Hector Moreno appeared as a guest. Moreno played for RCD Espanyol, PSV Eindhoven as well as AS Roma and Real Sociedad before joining Qatar major league side Al Gharafa in 2019.

The player has over 100 caps for his country Mexico, including appearances at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. Moreno has won four domestic titles including trophies with both AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven.

The center-back discussed footballing values – which the GA program, as a football for development tool, is built on – that have helped him carve out a name for himself on and off the pitch.

Talking about his career and the importance of being a good member of the community, Moreno said: “You have the power to make a whole country and people happy but in time off, it’s important to reach out and check on and help people.”

A Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) social and legacy program, Generation Amazing has reached 500,000 beneficiaries in Asia and the Middle East. It aims to positively impact 1 million people via unique football for development programs.