Club World Cup 2019 Draw Lines Up Path to Global Glory

The path to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 presented by Alibaba Cloud was set as FIFA Legend Michael Owen drew the seven contenders in Zurich.

Fans will be treated to a meeting between Asia and Africa in the quarter-finals, with Esperance Sportive de Tunis now set to be following the final rounds of the AFC Champions League intently. The pair will then face off against the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Meanwhile, hosts Al Sadd – unless they were to be crowned champions of Asia – and Hienghene Sport have a meeting with Monterrey to look forward to, before the winners face Liverpool.

“I’m really excited for the competition,” Owen said, following the draw. “There’s not many players that get their hands on this trophy in their careers and of course every player wants to win a whole array of trophies. This is one of the difficult ones to win and I’m sure everyone will be going full at it to win.”

The Draw

Opening match

Al Sadd SC v Hienghene Sport

Second round

Monterrey v Winner of Match 1

AFC Champions League winner v Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Semi-finals

Winners of Match 2 v Liverpool

CONMEBOL Libertadores winners v Winners of Match 3

Source: FIFA