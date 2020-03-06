Qatar 2022 Knowledge Shared at Inaugural SC Conference

Knowledge gained from Qatar’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was shared by experts from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) during a special event held in Doha recently.

A host of SC employees took part in the inaugural Annual Knowledge Sharing Conference, which was attended by more than 200 guests from both the public and private sectors.

The exclusive event offered an opportunity for attendees to gain in-depth insights into preparations for the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world, sc.qa reported.

A vast range of topics were covered, including infrastructure projects, sustainability, workers’ welfare, event integration and planning, cyber security and a number of initiatives run by the corporate functions to support human capital legacy.

In addition, details were shared about Josoor Institute – one of the flagship Qatar 2022 legacy programs.

Hassan al-Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, welcomed delegates to the event.

“We are all committed to ensuring that the World Cup is a driver for progress across our country and region. By working closely with both the public and private sectors, we will leverage the World Cup to strengthen our economy and build viable sporting and events industries that continue to grow long after 2022,” he said.

“Sharing knowledge can be very powerful. I encourage everyone to learn from our successes, shape our ideas for your own aims and then share the knowledge with others. Let’s work together and use the power of Qatar 2022 to inspire people across our country and region.”

Yasir al-Jamal, chairman of the Operations Office and vice-chairman of the Technical Delivery Office at the SC, added: “We are committed to sharing the knowledge we have gained with the wider community. It is a responsibility we at the SC take very seriously – and this conference forms part of our commitment to sharing the extensive knowledge we have gathered since being afforded the honor of hosting the World Cup way back in 2010.”

Details of next year’s event will be announced in early 2021.