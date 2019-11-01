Qatar 2022 Legacy Project Kicks Off Link-Up with Leeds United and Sheffield FC

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy program Generation Amazing kicked off its partnership with illustrious English clubs Leeds United and Sheffield FC by holding ‘train the trainer’ sessions for underprivileged youth in the clubs’ communities.

Young people, including refugees, attended training sessions at Sheffield FC’s Coach and Horses ground to learn how to deliver Generation Amazing’s football for development sessions, which teach life skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership, while promoting diversity, inclusion, equal rights and communal solidarity.

Once training has concluded, attendees will deliver similar sessions to underprivileged youth across the UK.

Nasser al Khori, Generation Amazing Program Director, expressed his delight at the program’s expansion – at a time when both clubs are celebrating major landmarks. Leeds United are currently marking their centenary year having celebrated their 100th birthday on 17 October, while Sheffield FC – the oldest club in world football – will celebrated their 162nd anniversary on 24 October.

“We are delighted to extend the Generation Amazing football for development program to underprivileged youth and refugees in the UK,” said Al Khori.

“It is important to us that we can reach youth and empower them with skills that will benefit their development and help them become exemplary figures and leaders in their communities.”

Khori continued: “We can’t think of any better clubs to celebrate our growing outreach with than Leeds United and Sheffield FC – especially at a time when both are celebrating landmark moments.”

The long-term aim of the link-up is to enhance the clubs’ outreach and boost the educational football programs in their communities.

Angus Kinnear, CEO of Leeds United, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Generation Amazing and Sheffield FC on the train the trainer program, which will allow us to support people in the community who need our help via the medium of football. Using football to help people communicate and learn a variety of other life skills is the foundation of why we all work in this industry. Football has always brought communities together and as a one-club city we know that better than anyone. This latest initiative will help us do just that.”

Sheffield FC Foundation Director Chris Dolby said: “The partnership with Generation Amazing will give our historic football clubs the opportunity to make a real difference across our communities. Football has the power to bring people together and through this partnership we aim to positively impact lives. We want to develop outreach and education programs that will empower a new generation of young leaders.”

Leeds United and Sheffield FC have collaborated closely to ensure that a coach and joint representative of the clubs was trained and equipped to head the implementation of the Generation Amazing program.

Generation Amazing Master Coach Michael Richardson, who led the training sessions, expects the partnership to deliver positive change in the clubs’ communities.

“We are excited about activating the partnership because we understand the context in which these clubs work in the community. We genuinely think that Generation Amazing will have a big impact and pass on the values and philosophy we have developed over several years.”

Generation Amazing, Leeds United and Sheffield FC are committed to positively impacting as many lives as possible during the four-year partnership.