Qatar 2022 World Cup Will Unite Billions: Al Thawadi

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Secretary-General Hassan Al Thawadi has said that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will unite billions and provide a major boost to the country’s economy.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has assumed an added significance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

In a one-on-one interview with Simone Foxman, Middle East Correspondent for Bloomberg Television during Qatar Economic Forum, Al Thawadi said, “This will be the first global event where people can attend and celebrate overcoming the pandemic together. As vaccines are becoming available, we are seeing a gradual return to normalcy – and as a result we are certain that we will be able to host a safe event that everyone can enjoy.”

Al Thawadi went on to say the tournament is playing a major role in boosting Qatar’s economic growth and diversification.

“From the beginning, we have been committed to ensuring that the tournament acts as a catalyst for initiatives in urban planning and economic diversification. Being a major tournament, Qatar 2022 will undoubtedly have positive cascading effects on the economy in general and will be a catalyst for the development of a sports economy in Qatar specifically,” said Al Thawadi.

Al Thawadi said, “Not only will Qatar 2022 be the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world, it will also be the most compact version in the tournament’s modern history. Close distances will mean that fans can attend more than one match a day and players can stay in one place and not endure the hardships of long-distance travel.”