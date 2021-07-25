Qatar Advances to Gold Cup Semis with Win Over El Salvador

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2021 - 10:52 GMT
Qatar's Khoukhi Boualem (L) celebrates with teammates after defeating El Salvador following the Concacaf Gold Cup quarter final footbal match between Qatar and El Salvador at State Farm stadium in Glendale, Arizona on July 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Al Moez Ali's two goals gave Qatar a 3-2 win over El Salvador on Saturday, as the Asian Champions advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

Ali opened the scoring two minutes after the start in the quarter-final clash at State Farm stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Abdelaziz Hatim added the second a few minutes later (8), and Ali made it 3-0 ten minutes into the second half.

Qatar became the first team to reach the semi-finals

Joaquin Rivas appeared on the scoresheet twice in the 63rd and 66th minutes, but El Salvador failed to capitalize on their momentum.

Qatar will face the winner from the other quarter-final clash between the US and Jamaica in the last four next Friday.

Al Moez Ali topped the scorers list with 4 goals.

Qatar reach the semis (Photo: @QFA)
