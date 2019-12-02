Qatar Beats UAE 4-2 Advances to Gulf Cup's Semifinal

Qatar defeated UAE on Monday as part of group A in the 24th Gulf Cup 4-2 at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

The Qatari team was more calm and in control, and was able to score through player Akram Afif at the 20th minute.

The same player scored another goal through a penalty kick at the 29 minute.

UAE scored their first goal, also through a penalty kick, taken by Ali Mabkhout at the 33 minute.

In the second half, the Qatari team scored their third goal taken by Hasan Al-Haidous at the 52 minute.

At the 77 minute, UAE player Mabkhout scored the second goal.

The Qatari team was able to score their fourth goal at extra time, thanks to Khokhi Bu Allam.

In the second match of the same group, Iraq was not able to score against Yemen, which ended the match goalless.

Qatar and Iraq advances to the semifinal.