Qatar Confirms COVID-19 Test for World Cup Fans

Organisers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday said that fans attending the event in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement that all visitors aged six and over must present a negative result from a PCR test.

The test must have been taken within 48 hours before their departure or from a rapid antigen test taken in the 24 hours before arriving.

The statement said that results of the rapid antigen tests would only be accepted if they are from official medical centres and not self-administered.

However, no further tests would be required in Qatar if visitors do not develop symptoms of COVID-19.

It added that visitors aged 18 and above will also be required to download a government-run contact-tracing phone application called Ehteraz.

“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,’’ the statement added.

It also said that fans would have to wear masks on public transport.

But it added that vaccination was not mandatory for the unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors expected for the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament.

“Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,’’ the statement said.