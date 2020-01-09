Qatar Cup Trophy Tour Launched

The trophy tour of 2020 Qatar Cup was launched at the Al Bidda Tower on Tuesday.

The tournament, in its sixth edition, will be held from January 10 to 17 with the participation of the top-four clubs in the 2018-19 season QNB Stars League (Al Sadd, Al Duhail, Al Sailiya and Al Rayyan).

The tour was inaugurated in the presence of QFA Vice-President Saud Abdulaziz al Mohannadi and Board Member Ahmed Abdulaziz al Boenain.

Players from the participating teams were also on hand for the launch. It may be noted that the Trophy Tour will continue in the coming days with scheduled visits, which include many public places and institutions, as well as a number of universities and schools, in order to introduce the tournament and encourage fans to be at the venue and support the teams.