Qatar Developing Own Version of FIFA Fan ID

Qatar is developing its own version of the FIFA Fan ID in collaboration with the world’s soccer governing body, according to Nasser Al Khater, the CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

Khatter was speaking virtually during the panel session Legacy of Sporting Mega-Events at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday.

Khatter said, “We are creating a one-stop shop, similar to a hub application, for many who may be familiar with the Fan ID that was implemented in Russia World Cup 2018, which was like a security device. We are transferring it into an electronic device, similar to an electronic wallet, which becomes your security access to stadiums, identification, and you have electronic visa.”

The Qatar Fan ID will have features similar to the Russia Fan ID design, which was used to identify spectators at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Fan ID was a required document for access to stadiums to watch matches. Spectators were required to fill out an application for a Fan ID and obtain one after purchasing event tickets. The Fan ID was a laminated form that contained the user’s personal information as well as a photograph. It was given away for free and was valid for all 2018 FIFA World Cup matches.

The Russia Fan ID allowed foreign citizens and stateless persons entry into the the Russian Federation.

Qatar’s recent announcement that it will only allow people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend next year’s World Cup is a foreshadowing of what the FAN ID might eventually look like.

Speaking of building a lasting legacy, Khatter said: “When we won the right to host the World Cup in 2010, we looked at previous mega-events. Without going into specifics about the countries Qatar studied, many of them struggled with the stadium’s use after the World Cup. Some were newly constructed, while others were refurbished. They had no legacy plan, but what we’ve decided to do in the design of all the stadiums is to consider how the stadiums will be used after the World Cup.

“We currently have the Ras Abboud Stadium, which will be dismantled after the tournament. It is a steel structure stadium that we do not require. The capacity of all of our stadiums will be reduced. Some stadiums will be repurposed for other sporting events.”