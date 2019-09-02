Qatar Football Team Named for Qualifiers Against Afghanistan and India

The Qatar national football team for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been named.

Coach Felix Sanchez announced the squad after the end of the Week 2 matches of QNB Stars League. Qatar began preparations on Sunday with some light training. The team is looking to get off to a good start in Group E of the qualifiers by winning their first two games against Afghanistan and India on September 5 and 10 respectively.

In addition to Afghanistan and India, the group also consists of Oman and Bangladesh.

While Qatar have already qualified for the next World Cup as hosts, topping their group will ensure a direct spot at the 2023 Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, China, the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, will have to navigate past Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam in Group A their bid for a second appearance in the FIFA World Cup Finals.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

26-member Olympic team for friendlies against Jordan

Sanchez also announced a 26-member Olympic squad for the two upcoming friendlies against Jordan.

The matches are being played as part of the preparations for the AFC U-23 Championship to be held in Thailand in January and will serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

The team is set to play the first friendly against Jordan on September 6 at Aspire Pitch No. 4, before playing them again on September 9 on the same ground.

Qatar qualified for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship after topping their group with seven points from three games, finishing ahead of Oman on goal difference. Afghanistan and Nepal came third and fourth respectively.

Sanchez was appointed to the post of head coach of the Olympic team in August, replacing his compatriot Albert Fernandez.

The new post will be in addition to Sanchez’s job as coach of the senior national team, which he has held since July 2017.

The 43-year-old Sanchez has a great track record with Qatar’s various national teams, starting with the AFC U-19 Championship victory in 2014, followed by a 3rd place finish at AFC U-23 Championship in 2018 and finally the historic triumph with the senior team at Asia’s most prestigious tournament – the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

THE SQUADS

Qatar national team

Meshaal Barsham, Saad al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Salem al Hajri, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan, Khoukhi Boualem, Hassan al Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz al Ansari, Hashim Ali (Al Sadd), Bassam al Rawi, Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Mohammed al Bakri (Al Duhail), Yousuf Abdurrazaq, Musab Kheder, Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Almahdi Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Abdullah Abdulsalam (Al Ahli).

Qatar olympic team

Mohammed Ismail Abushanab, Amro Seraj, Nasser Abdulsalam, Ilyas Ahmed, Andiy Syahputra, Abdullah Ali al Saai, Ahmed al Janehi, Salah Hassan (Al Gharafa), Khaled Muneer, Ahmed Suhail, Mohammed Waad (Al Wakrah), Ahmed al Sebaei, Shehab al Leythi, Khaled Mohammed (Al Duhail), Hazem Shehata, Yazan Naim, Hassan Balank (Umm Salal), Abdulrahman Mohammed Fahmy, Abdulrashid Umaru (Al Ahli), Adel Bader, Ahmed al Menhali (Al Sailiya), Bahaa al Leythi, Youssef Ayman (Qatar), Hussain Bahzad (Al Sadd), Ibrahim Masoud (Al Rayyan), Khalifa Al Malki (Al Arabi).