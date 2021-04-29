Qatar Invites Volunteers for FIFA Arab Cup 2021

People in Qatar are being encouraged to volunteer for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which will take place later this year.

The tournament organizers – FIFA, the Qatar Football Association, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC – are looking for enthusiastic people aged 18 and above to support a range of operations, including spectator services, hospitality, broadcasting and media, among others.

Volunteers will receive full training, tournament accreditation and a branded uniform. During their shifts, they will be entitled to a meal and use of public transport.

Volunteers must be fluent in English, with fluency in Arabic considered an advantage. They must be available for a minimum of eight shifts, lasting approximately eight hours each, spread across weekdays and weekends during the tournament, which will culminate on December 18.

Rasha Al Qarni, SC’s Human Resources executive director, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic and dedicated people to support the staging of this historic event. Volunteers are a key part of any tournament. They help to create an exciting atmosphere through their engagement with thousands of fans. In addition, volunteers gain valuable experience and develop new skills – all while meeting like-minded people and helping Qatar to deliver a global event which will help the country finalize preparations for the World Cup next year.”

“This is a great opportunity to be part of an international tournament and increase your chances of being chosen as a volunteer for next year’s FIFA World Cup.”

Twenty-three teams from across the Arab world will take part in the FIFA Arab Cup, with the tournament seen as a vital opportunity for Qatar to test operations and facilities ahead of the World Cup. Matches will be held at six Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Click here to register your interest in becoming a volunteer during the FIFA Arab Cup.

Interested people can send questions to email Q22volunteers@2022.qa.