Qatar to Meet Costa Rica in Friendly in Austraia ahead of South Korea Fixture

Asian champions Qatar will take on Costa Rica in an international friendly match on November 13 in Austria.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Felix Sanchez led squad will take on fellow Asian powerhouse South Korea in Austria on November 17.

The matches comes within the framework of the team’s preparations for the upcoming events and within the program of preparing the national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The clash against Costa Rica will be the second major friendly this year after Qatar played a match against Ghana in the Turkish city of Antalya earlier this month.

These matches have been listed after the national team’s playing schedule was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

The Asian champions will make their first appearance at next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup where they will compete along with 16 of the world’s best teams from July 10 and are pitted in Group D with Honduras, Panama and Grenada for the first round.

Just before the North, Central and Caribbean region tournament, Qatar will travel to Colombia and Argentina for their second appearance at the Copa America, where they will compete against Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru, from June 11 Qatar, the Asian champions, are in 57th spot on the FIFA rankings for September and fifth in Asia while Costa Rica ara 50th on the FIFA monthly rankings.