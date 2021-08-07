Qatar Men Beat Latvia for Beach Volleyball Bronze

Qatar beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 to claim the Men's Beach Volleyball bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

It is the first Olympic medal in the sport for any country in the Middle East and the first for Arabs in team sports.

Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse gave Qatar their third medal at the Olympics.

Norway clinched the gold medal as they defeated the ROC 21-17, 21-18 in the final.

Qatari stars Ahmed Tijan (L) and partner Cherif Younousse pose with their national flag as they celebrate winning their men's beach volleyball bronze medal match between Latvia and Qatar during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.