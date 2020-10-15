Qatar to Play South Korea in Austria on November 17th

Asian champions Qatar will meet Korea Republic in an international friendly match on the 17th of November in Austria. The venue of the match will be decided later, Qatar Football Association (QFA) has announced.

The match comes within the framework of the team’s preparations for the upcoming events and within the program of preparing the national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The clash against Asian giants South Korea will be the second major friendly this year after Qatar played a match against Ghana in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday evening.

These two matches have been listed after the national team’s playing schedule was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian champions will make their first appearance at next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup where they will compete along with 16 of the world’s best teams from July 10 and are pitted in Group D with Honduras, Panama and Grenada for the first round.

Just before the North, Central and Caribbean region tournament, Qatar will travel to Colombia and Argentina for their second appearance at the Copa America, where they will compete against Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru, from June 11.

Qatar, the Asian champions, are in 55th spot on the FIFA rankings for September and fifth in Asia. South Korea are ranked 39th in the world and third in Asia.