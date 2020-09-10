Qatar Stars League Signs MoU with Qatar SportsTech

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar SportsTech (QST), the region’s first startup accelerator and hub for innovative sportstech companies.

As part of this exclusive partnership, QSL will support upcoming sportstech startups by offering mentoring sessions and running proof of concepts. QSL’s support will allow entrepreneurs with innovative sportstech ideas to test their concepts and compatibilities in the Qatari market.

QSL will be joining QST’s myriad of partners, leading the growth of sports industry in Qatar. QST is initiated by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), powered by Startupbootcamp, and supported by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, beIN Media Group, Aspire Zone Foundation, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

QSL and QST will be collaborating closely to attract sportstech startups from Qatar and around the world who can revolutionize the football industry and contribute to the growth of global sports industry. Moreover, the new partners will co-host a series of community events, with the main aim to flourish the local sports entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competition and Football Development at QSL, said, “I would like to extend my appreciation to Qatar SportsTech for their active role in promoting and developing the sportstech industry in Qatar. I am pleased to announce this partnership, as this initiative originates from QSL’s keenness towards serving the sports community by continuing to drive innovation in football with the main aim for QNB Stars League to become the top league in Asia.”

Ibrahim Abdulaziz al-Mannai, Executive Director of Advisory & Incubation at QDB, commented, “QDB has always been a frontrunner in bringing the best local and international expertise to help promote innovators and entrepreneurs to support their ideas and enhance their skills.

“With Qatar gearing up to be regional leaders in entrepreneurship in sports technology as well as the wider business scene, we believe that Qatar SportsTech is paving the way for a new generation of innovators, whilst creating the perfect ecosystem to enhance entrepreneurship in the sports sector regionally and beyond.”

Heba Q al-Masri, Managing Director at QST, commented, “We are honored to collaborate with QSL and are excited to help drive forward their vision to be innovative. We’re positive that this partnership will offer great benefits to the sportstech community in Qatar and globally. QST aims to contribute to the positioning of Qatar as a global sports hub.”