Qatar Striving to Offer Affordable and Safe World Cup: Thawadi

Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) Secretary-General Hassan Al Thawadi has highlighted the measures the committee has taken to protect the health and safety of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 workforce following the spread of COVID-19.

“With over 18,000 workers mobilized on our infrastructure sites at the onset of the pandemic, we acted promptly to minimize the risk of infection and ensure their safety, in line with our government’s public health protocols,” Thawadi said while delivering a keynote address at the 2020 World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) on Wednesday.

Looking forward, Thawadi said, “We certainly hope that by November 2022 we are able to play host to a global celebration in a post-COVID world. We sincerely hope that we will be able to welcome as many visitors as possible to our country and to our region, many of whom will be visiting for the first time. We’re aware of the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic around the world and are striving to offer an affordable and safe World Cup.”