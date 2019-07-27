Qatar to Take on KSA in FIBA Asian Cup Qualifiers

Qatar will play arch-rivals Saudi Arabia in their opening match in Group E in the FIBA Asian Cup 2021 Qualifiers next year.

According to the draw, announced in Beirut on Wednesday, Qatar are clubbed with Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia in their pool. The Qatari team will play the first match on February 20, 2020 and it will be followed by a match against Iran on February 23.

In their third match, the Qatari team will lock horns with Syria on November 27 then they will face Saudi Arabia on November 30 before their fifth match against Iran on February 18, 2021.

In their last match in the qualifiers, Qatar will be pitted against Syria on February 21, 2021.

After the conclusion of the Qualifiers, the top two teams from each group will directly qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021, while the six 3rd-placed teams will advance to play a qualifying tournament for the remaining four FIBA Asia Cup 2021 tickets.