Qatar Team Arrives in Brazil Ahead of Copa America

The Qatar national football team arrived in Brazil on Monday, kicking off the final phase of preparations for the 2019 Copa America which will take place from June 14 to July 7. The delegation consists of 28 players selected by coach Felix Sanchez.

Qatar will train in Rio de Janeiro in preparation for a friendly match with Brazil on June 5 in Brasilia at the Mani Garincha Stadium, followed by a second friendly meeting with a Brazilian club side on June 9. Qatar will become the first West Asian team

to participate in the Copa America. Qatar are in Group B where they face 14-time champions Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in the June 14-July 7 tournament.