SC to Unveil FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Emblem Today

With just a few hours to go before the emblem for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar (the biggest footballing extravaganza) is revealed, anticipation has gripped football lovers across the globe.

The logo launch for Middle East’s first-ever World Cup tonight at precisely 20:22hrs Doha Time will be the biggest sports event to be beamed across 24 countries worldwide.

The emblem will be unveiled digitally across all Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and FIFA platforms.

It will also be revealed on jumbo screens across Qatar at iconic locations which include Katara, The Torch Hotel, Souq Waqif, Ministry of Interior HQ, and Doha Sheraton Hotel.

It will also be simultaneously revealed across 23 countries overseas in Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, England, France, Germany, India, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Oman, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey and the United States.

Meanwhile Mumbai will be the only Indian city alongside 14 other non-Arabic cities where the emblem launch event will be streamed live.

Welcoming the milestone ahead of the World Cup in 2022, Qatar’s Ambassador of Qatar to UK, HE Yousef bin Ali al Khater in a tweet said that he was thrilled on the occasion. “Tomorrow at 20:22hrs in #Doha, @SCcorporate will unveil the emblem for #2022WorldCup, the 1st @FIFAWorldCup in the #Middle East.

Thrilled to see it broadcast across the world & here in #London at Leicester Square, Canary Wharf and @westfield #seeyouin2022”, he tweeted.

With over 200 million man hours dedicated, 75% of infrastructure leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been achieved, with 2 of 8 iconic venues (Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium) and 40 training fields being ready for use.

Our six other stadiums are rapidly progressing towards completion – and to their starring roles in the FIFA World Cup 2022.