Qatar Will Host Best-Ever World Cup in 2022: FIFA Chief

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has affirmed that Qatar will host the best-ever World Cup in 2022.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has delayed football tournaments globally, plans are being worked out to make sure that the qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 go through all over the world and that we have a fantastic World Cup in Qatar in 2022,” Infantino said during a videoconference soon after the opening of the 70th FIFA Congress held online.

Infantino praised Qatar for implementing historic labor reforms setting minimum wages for workers.

“Qatar has recently abolished the kafala system and introduced minimum wages for workers. This is a milestone, this is a game-changer, and it’s not me saying this – it’s the ILO [International Labour Organization], and it is partly thanks to the spotlight of hosting the FIFA World Cup,” the FIFA chief said.

Infantino highlighted football’s power as a force for good in society “We’ll see the best-ever World Cup in Qatar in 2022,” Infantino said.