Qatar will host the FIFA Referee Cup, which will kick off ahead of the FIFA World Cup on November 10, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced.

“As part of the preparations of referees officiating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and in co-operation between the Qatar Stars League and FIFA, the FIFA Referee Cup will be organised on the sidelines of referees’ camp,” the QSL said.

The tournament will be played at Qatar SC Stadium, will conclude on Nov 26. Twelve teams in three groups, will take part in the tournament.