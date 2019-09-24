Qatar World Cup Emblem Launch Marks Another Giant Step, Says Xavi

Ex-FC Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández has won more than 30 major honours throughout his illustrious career – including the biggest prize of all, the FIFA World Cup™.

The legendary midfielder joined Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd in 2015, where he collected the league title in 2019. In the summer, he took over as head coach.

He’s keenly involved in Generation Amazing – our football for development program – which uses football to educate and inspire young people, enabling them to make long-lasting social changes in their communities. In 2016, Xavi’s first act as an ambassador was to promote football for girls at a pitch in Al Baqa’a refugee camp in Jordan.

Qatar has become home for you now – how can you describe the country, its people and most importantly, the party it will throw in 2022?

I think Qatar is a country that is rapidly developing with a strong commitment towards culture, sport and education as the basis of its progress. Qatar’s population has a great respect and love for their Amir and for his way of managing the country.

Its people are very welcoming, and I’ve been feeling that since I first arrived back in 2015. After deciding it was time to retire at the end of last season, I have now taken up my first coaching role, with Al Sadd – a challenge I am thoroughly enjoying. My family and I are settled here. Both my children were born here and we are proud to call Qatar home.

Over the next few years I’m sure the country will continue to build on the remarkable progress we all witness every day – not only on the visible infrastructure such as roads, stadiums and the metro, but also on the legacy and social development commitments; programs such as Generation Amazing which I am proud to play a small role in.

But yes, there is obviously a clear focus, which is the World Cup in 2022, and all the country is committed to making the World Cup a true football party – I’m sure everyone who comes here over the coming years, and for the tournament itself, will leave with very good impressions of the country and the region.

What makes this country an ideal host for the FIFA World Cup?

In my opinion, Qatar is an ideal candidate. As I said before, the passion of its people for sports and for football in particular, their engagement and work that they are devoting to the organisation of the first World Cup in the region and the size of the country is going to make it a very special World Cup. For example, football fans in Qatar will be able to attend several matches in one day.

I also think another very special element to the 2022 World Cup is the ‘Olympic Games’ feel it will have to it – where all the fans from all over the world will come together in one small area to enjoy sport together. Only sport can bring this kind of gathering of people from around the world together in one place at one time to enjoy a mutual interest, and we have never seen this at a World Cup before.

I believe that the images of fans from 10, 20 or even 30 countries all enjoying the fan parks together will be one of the defining images of 2022. As a fan and resident of this country, that really excites me.

As one of an elite few to have lifted the FIFA World Cup, how often do you think about that night in 2010?

This is a memory that will always remain with me. I never dreamt I could make it, and it is true that every four years, even now as a fan, I enjoy the World Cup, and this wonderful memory always comes back. As a player I was fortunate enough to play in many great teams and alongside many great players – some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

During that time, we enjoyed many successes, in La Liga and in the Champions League – but the World Cup is special, it’s totally unique. Of course I will remember that night in Johannesburg for the rest of my life, and yes it’s true – whenever the World Cup comes around and I watch a final, it brings back many incredible memories.

What does the FIFA World Cup mean to fans that attend, and to those who have never been to Qatar – what do you say to those planning to travel?

Simply put, it’s the biggest football event there is. It’s the pinnacle – for everyone involved; players, officials and fans. But this last element is the most important. The event is for the fans. As players it gave us joy to see the emotions our actions could bring to the millions of fans watching back home and around the world. When everyone can come together, watch games, celebrate successes together – it’s when club rivalries do not matter.

For those travelling to the tournament, without any doubt, being part of the World Cup is a unique experience for any fan. If they have the opportunity to do so, I think that every football fan should live this experience at least once in their lives.

Regarding the second part of your question, many people have never been to Qatar. Some might have an opinion based on some news in the media, but I’m convinced they will change their views on the country once they know it better. I would like to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to come to Qatar and enjoy the World Cup in 2022.

What are your earliest and favorite FIFA World Cup memories?

My first memories of the World Cup go back to 1986, but are a bit vague. I was six years old so I have small flashbacks of watching some games at home with my family as a very young boy. Obviously since then I have watched much of the action back many times, and of course, the tournament had some of the most iconic moments and goals.

The first World Cup I could truly live and enjoy as a fan was Italia 90. I was ten years old and already completely obsessed with the game at this point – all I can remember is watching these games and hoping beyond anything else that one day I would get the opportunity to take part in this magical tournament.

Fortunately for me 12 years later I was in Japan and South Korea with the Spanish national team, realizing that dream. I am proud to have been to four World Cups as a player, but of course, the best memories belong to the one we won in South Africa in 2010.

The emblem launch marks the first official imagery of the FIFA World Cup 2022. How different will the ‘look and feel’ of Qatar’s FIFA World Cup be to previous editions do you think?

It is going to be different, because as I mentioned before, the size of the country and the distances between venues will enable fans to attend several games on the same day.

Also, it’s going to be different because it’s the first time a country in the Gulf, in the Middle East, hosts a World Cup, which will add cultural touches never seen before in such an event.

Since I have been living here I have fallen in love with the culture, the people, the architecture – both in the stadiums and the buildings throughout Qatar. All of these things are unique to this region of the world and all of which will give this tournament its own characteristics.

Every World Cup host brings its own sense of national identity to the tournament and Qatar will be no different – I am certain of that. It will be a World Cup like no other, and what excites me most is that this country will have the opportunity to showcase itself to the world; an opportunity it deserves and something I’m sure it will grasp with both hands.