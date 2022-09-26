Qatar World Cup Will Be Best in History: Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed football fans from around the world to Qatar to attended the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held from November 20 to December 18.

In televised statements from New York on Sunday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Infantino said the World Cup in Qatar will be the best in history in light of the Qatari preparations for the event, the idea of holding it in the Arab region, and Qatar's readiness to welcome the world.

"As FIFA president, I delegate myself to welcome all the peoples of the globe who will come to Qatar... I welcome the world that will be united during the month of the World Cup. The Qataris are preparing for a unique event in hosting more than 2mn people who will watch the tournament matches from inside the stadiums, and 5bn who will watch the event from all over the world, and it will be amazing," he said.

The FIFA president underlined that the world will be united during the tournament in Qatar, and that everyone will celebrate football.